U.S. to end most federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates next week

Los Angeles, US | Xinhua | The Biden administration will end most of the remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements next week, the White House said Monday.

The United States will lift its requirements that most international travelers, federal workers and contractors, healthcare workers and Head Start educators be vaccinated against the coronavirus starting May 11, when the country’s coronavirus public health emergency ends.

The vaccine requirements were first ordered by Biden in late 2021.

“While vaccination remains one of the most important tools in advancing the health and safety of employees and promoting the efficiency of workplaces,” the White House said, “we are now in a different phase of our response when these measures are no longer necessary.”

The U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security will start their own processes to end vaccination requirements for Head Start educators, workers at healthcare facilities that take Medicare and Medicaid, and some non-citizens at the land border, according to the White House statement. ■