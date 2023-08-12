U.S. suicide deaths reach record high in 2022: CNN

New York, US | Xinhua | Provisional data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that more Americans died from suicide last year than in any other year on record.

At least 49,449 lives were lost due to intentional self-harm in 2022 nearly 15 deaths for every 100,000 people, CNN reported on Thursday citing the data.

“The suicide rate spiked in 2021, reversing two years of decline. And with the continued increase in 2022, rates surpassed the previous record from 2018,” said CNN.

Last year’s suicide rate 14.9 deaths for every 100,000 people was 5 percent higher than the previous record high of 14.2 deaths for every 100,000 people in 2018, and marked a 10 percent jump over the two years, it said.

The report said suicide rose to the 11th leading cause of death in 2021, and provisional data for 2022 showed the same. It fell just below chronic liver disease and above influenza and pneumonia. Firearms were involved in more than half of all suicides in 2022.