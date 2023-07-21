U.S mission hands over infrastructure projects in Northern Uganda

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The U.S. Mission in Uganda has completed and handed over infrastructure projects in seven districts in Northern Uganda. These projects include the Atiak-Karawal Road in Amuru District and classroom blocks, teacher housing units, and pit latrines at primary schools in Lamwo, Kitgum, and Nwoya districts.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Uganda Mission Director Richard Nelson says that this marks the fourth and final phase of the Northern Uganda Development of Enhanced Local Governance Infrastructure and Livelihoods (NUDEIL) program. This USAID-funded program has also been implemented in Gulu, Omoro, and Oyam districts.

Since its inception in 2009, the NUDEIL program has achieved significant results, including the rehabilitation of 437 kilometers of roads, the construction of 617 boreholes for clean drinking water, and the construction of 187 buildings, including classroom blocks, teacher housing units, and latrines.

The NUDEIL program was initiated to support communities affected by the long-standing armed conflict with the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA). According to the statement, the infrastructure projects implemented under the program aim to improve the lives of people in the region and serve as a tangible symbol of the partnership between the U.S. government and the Ugandan people.

“While infrastructure is normally not a primary focus for USAID, we saw a clear need for the NUDEIL program to help communities devastated by the war. We envision these road and school projects having a long-lasting impact. Schoolchildren and teachers will have a better learning environment, leading to stronger student enrollment and retention; thousands of households will have access to clean drinking water, and isolated households and communities will now have roads for accessing markets, schools, and health centers,” says Richard Nelson.

Under the NUDEIL program model, district Local Governments take the lead in planning, designing, and constructing infrastructure projects, while USAID provides funding and oversight for their development.

URN