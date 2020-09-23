U.S. has waged an economic war against Iran – President Rouhani

Tehran, Iran | XINHUA | Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the United States has waged an economic war against Iran, official IRNA news agency reported.

“We’re in economic war” through U.S. sanctions on Iranian financial, economic and business institutions, Rouhani was quoted as saying.

Iran is grappling with “the harshest sanctions in history imposed in blatant and gross violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international agreements,” Rouhani said during his Tuesday’s address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iranian 2015 landmark nuclear deal, internationally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018 and unilaterally re-imposed financial and economic sanctions against Iran.

XINHUA