Tyson Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder was the stuff of legend

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder put on a heavyweight slugfest for the ages tonight in Las Vegas, with Fury coming off the canvas twice himself to stop Wilder in the 11th round.

Wilder was down three times total in the fight, once in the third, once in the 10th, and then a final time in round 11. But he also dropped Fury two times in the fourth, and fought with an incredible bravery despite absorbing major punishment for much of the bout.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KO) retains the WBC and Ring Magazine titles with the victory, and keeps his claim as the top heavyweight in the sport today, while wrapping up what will go down as one of the most entertaining trilogies of all time, certainly in the heavyweight division.

In an instant classic, unbelievable heavyweight war, Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round #FuryWilder3 Full highlights of the fight: https://t.co/k3Ijv3GgU5 pic.twitter.com/TYU2cD7PAL — Bad Left Hook (@badlefthook) October 10, 2021