Two women injured in NRM primaries in Bugiri

Bugiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Business grounded to a halt in Bugiri municipality during the National Resistance Movement-NRM party mayoral primaries on Monday afternoon because of running battles between police and rowdy voters.

Trouble started after the supporters of Ayub Kisubi and his rival, Zabura Mugara started accusing each other of ferrying nonvoters from other districts to illegally participate in the primaries.

The rowdy voters who had gathered at Kawoto polling station started fighting prompting a police constable identified as Ojara to open fire injuring two female onlookers in the process.

The two gunshot victims have been identified as Mariam Naigaga and Florence Nakidodo. The two were rushed to Bugiri general hospital for further management.

Zabia Nakagolo, an eye witness says Ojara tried to warn the youths against sabotaging the elections in vain “We got worried because despite the fact that the constable warned the youths against insulting him, they went ahead to attack him yet he was carrying a gun” she said.

Jeff Sebuyungo, the Bugiri District Police Commander says that he has dispatched detectives to investigate circumstances, which led to the shooting. He explains that all police officers were briefed during the morning parade and cautioned against using live bullets to disperse rowdy voters.

“We have already detained the constable who was involved in the shooting as we investigate this matter extensively because prior to their deployment, all of them were discouraged from using live bullets to contain chaotic situations,” he said.

During the September 4th, 2020 chaotic NRM primary elections, a UPDF soldier identified as Moses Keben shot dead Florence Muganda while dispersing rowdy voters along Obama road. Keben was arrested and detained at Magamaga military barracks pending prosecution.

URN