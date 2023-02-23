Two witchdoctors charged with illegal possession of wildlife products

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Busoga North police are holding two witchdoctors for illegal possession of wildlife products in their shrines. The suspects; Balati Buluuba and Fred Balikoowa are currently detained at Kamuli central police station pending further inquiries.

The suspects who are residents of Naikesa village, Kisozi town council, Kamuli district, were arrested last week over the mysterious death of a minor in the area. Police detectives then inspected the scene where they recovered undisclosed exhibits, which allegedly linked the suspects to the crime scene.

The detectives mounted a search in the shrines of the suspects on Tuesday, where they recovered the skins of a leopard and monitor lizard, pangolin scales, sitatunga horns, cowrie shells, hippopotamus tooth, and a dry sitatunga leg.

The suspects informed detectives that the exhibits are believed to have been extracted from dead animals many years ago and they only inherited them as key ornaments in the shrines designed by their great ancestors before they were born.

Busoga North police spokesperson Michael Kasadha says that the suspects will appear in court for illegal possession of wildlife products. He says that police have opened up a general inquiry file to expedite investigations concerning the same.

