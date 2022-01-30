Two UPDF soldiers perish in Tororo accident

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF officers have been confirmed dead following an accident in Tororo district.

The duo was knocked by a cargo truck at Tororo, Mbale, Malaba, Jinja corner junction in Tororo municipality.

The two army officers have been identified as Warrant Officer Collins Manayanga and private James Tumusime, both attached to Uganda Revenue Authority Malaba office.

Charles Onyango, one of the eyewitnesses says a trailer registration number KCB 973X/Z5045 lost control and rammed into a Toyota Hilux double cabin registration number UBA 948S attached to Uganda Revenue Authority leaving all the two occupants dead.

According to the Tororo District Police Commander-DPC Rodger Chebene, URA had created a check point at the in Eastern division Tororo corner junction to divert empty trucks to Lwakhakaha border in Namisindwa district as a measure to reduce traffic at Malaba border .

The DPC attributes the accident to speeding though police are yet to institute an investigation into the matter.

Police have also mounted a search on the cargo truck driver who is currently on the run.

URN