Two Umeme workers electrocuted to death in Mukono

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two workers of Umeme limited have been electrocuted while on duty at Wantoni trading centre in Mukono town. The two identified as Moses Kasiita and Jacob Mutalaga were repairing power lines in the trading centre.

One of the eyewitnesses, Faizal Kigenyi says the workers had switched off the power supply before they started working on the faulty transformer. However, it is unclear how supply was reconnected at a time when the workers were still fixing the cables. They both died instantly.

“It is difficult to tell who reconnected the power before they finished working. We just saw them hanging on wires,” One of the eyewitnesses told Uganda Radio Network.

Samuel Ntwatwa, another eyewitness says that power supply was suddenly restored when the two men were still on the poles reconnecting wires joining to the transformer. Moments later, it was disconnected again although it was late to save their lives.

According to Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, police visited the scene but only found one body in a Umeme van registration number UAZ 704Q. The other victim had been rushed to Mukono International Hospital with the hope that his life could be saved. But the hospital management said that he was already dead.

Onyango adds that the police is also investigating why the UMEME overalls which the two were dressed in at the time of the incident were hurriedly removed and hidden in a truck registration number UAA 286E.

