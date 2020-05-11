Two truck drivers intercepted in Gulu, Amuru after testing positive to COVID-19

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two out of the five truck drivers who tested positive for coronavirus have been intercepted in Gulu and Amuru districts.

The drivers of trucks registration number KCY 263X/ZG 1891 and KAX 598R/ZD 8412, both Kenyan nationals were intercepted this morning at Sultan Energy Petrol Station in Layibi Division in Gulu and Atiak Town Council in Amuru district respectively. The two entered Uganda through Malaba border post in Kenya on Sunday.

One of the trucks arrived at Sultan Energy Petrol Station this morning to offload petroleum products while the other was transporting cement to South Sudan.

Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema said that the district taskforces received information of the results of the two and their routes which consequently led to their interception. They have now been transferred to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

Amuru District Health Officer Patrick Odong Olwedo told URN that the district taskforce and security mounted roadblocks along Gulu-Nimule Highway upon receiving information about the results. Both Sultan Energy Petrol Station and Atiak Town Council had been cordoned off by press time.

Uganda has confirmed 121 cases of coronavirus disease with 55 recoveries as of Monday. 61 of the cases are truck drivers from the East African Region.

