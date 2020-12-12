Two tourists, driver perish in accident along Masaka road

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two tourists and their driver have perished in an accident at Kasaalu-Mugge village near Katonga river in Mpigi district.

The officer in charge of Kayabwe police station, Anatolius Kaahwa identifies the deceased tourists as Gilbert Kemei and Summy Kipock while their driver is Yusuf Walimbwa.

Four other people including Lauben Kipkuru were rushed to Nkozi hospital in critical condition following the Friday evening accident.

According to Kaahwa, the accident occurred when the land cruiser registration number UAJ 036A that was transporting the tourists to Masaka rammed into a trailer registration number UBB 170D belonging to the Masaka based Muto Hardware that was destined for Kampala.

He says the land cruiser was overtaking another vehicle leading to a head-on collision.

The deceased’s bodies are lying at Nkozi hospital. Kaahwa attributes the accident to reckless driving by the driver of the land cruiser.

******

URN