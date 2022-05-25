Two suspected thugs shot in Wakiso

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A joint patrol team of police and Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF on Tuesday night shot two suspected thugs who have been terrorizing residents in Wakiso district.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, said that the assailants raided different homes in Kikaya zone in Bulega, Wakiso district at around 1:00am and started terrorizing residents.

One of the victims Gladys Mugerwa informed the police, that the assailants who were armed with pangas, knives, and housebreaking instruments first attacked the home of Bruno Ssempijja, and cut him badly after failing to give them money.

“He was cut in the head when they asked him for the money, which he didn’t have, they took his Huawei smartphone and left him bleeding,” she said.

The police have identified the suspects as Kato Joseph and Kabale Sula, all residents of Kikaya zone. Owoyesigyire says that the thugs were found with a number of stolen items including phones and television sets.

This was the second time in less than a week that robbers attacked the residents of Kikaaya-Bulenga in Wakiso district. Last week, the men armed with pangas attacked four homes and hacked three people.

In the past two months, several people were injured in five separate attacks in Namungoona, Kyengera, Kawempe, and Nabweru-Nansana areas by machete-wielding assailants, who robbed cash, mobile phones, and other house valuables.

The first attack in Namungoona zone 1 in Rubaga division on 3rd April left one person dead and two others critically injured. On the 5th of this month, Denis Mayanja, Frank Matovu, Sarah Nalubwama, Charles Ntambi, Frank Kawooya, JB Ssempija, John Musoke, and Aisha Nakimbugwe, were also injured in the night home raids in Wakimese-Kyengera town council.

Other home attacks occurred in Kazo central, Kazo-Muganzirwazza, and Nabweru South in Nabweru division and Kawempe by assailants on 8th April, these left Ronald Baligye, Suleiman Mukasa, Esther Nakabuye, and Anasio Mutabazi also nursing injuries.

More than 500 suspected machete attackers were arrested in the recent operations against panga wielding assailants in parts of Kampala Metropolitan in the past two months.

*****

URN