Two suspected masterminds of Masaka robberies arrested

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masaka police are holding two suspected masterminds of a number of robberies and an attack on a pub in Bukomansimbi district.

The suspects were allegedly arrested on intelligence reports from the community members who got suspicious about the duo’s behaviors.

Denis Kanakulya, the Officer-In-Charge of Nyendo Police Station identifies the suspects as Herman Lubega and Fahad Kateregga, both residents of Lubaga division in Kampala.

He says the suspects were smoked from a Guest House they had hired in Nyendo Township, a suburb of Masaka municipality.

According to Kanakulya, police also recovered several exhibits that included various brands of Wines, stolen mobile phones, television sets, computers, shoes and different tools they were allegedly using in the robberies.

Kanakulya says after their arrest on Sunday evening, the suspects led police to Kawoko trading center in Bukomansimbi district were they had robbed a pub and several shops on Friday night.

Kanakulya says preliminary police investigations indicate that the suspects have been masquerading as hawkers in the various townships to spy on their targets.

Herman Ssentongo, the Masaka Resident District Commissioner has appealed to proprietors of Guest Houses and Lodges in the area to comply with security guidelines to capture the details of all their visitors for purposes of tracking wrong elements.

The suspects have confessed to have committed the offences and accused Police of torturing them before and while recording statements.

