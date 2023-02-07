Two suspected cattle thieves lynched in Bugweri

Bugweri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two suspected cattle thieves were on Tuesday morning lynched in Buwunga village, Buyanga sub county, Bugweri district.

The deceased have been identified as Collins Male aged 23 years and 21 year old Isiiko Kalevu.

It is reported that the duo were riding a motorcycle registration number UFR 708W, ferried beef and animal skins in two sacks, which they wanted to sell to interested butchers in the area, but when tasked to explain the source of this meat, they attempted to flee.

This act angered residents who rounded them off, stoning them to death, without alerting police authorities to intervene.

The deceased have been taken to Iganga general hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem, and hand over to the relatives for burial.

Peter Mulondo, the village L.C.1 chairperson says that their area is infested with insecurity, where thieves target livestock and fresh crops in the gardens.

“Eleven cows, 16 goats and an unspecified number of chicken were stolen from residents during the month of January 2023 alone, which has since bred intolerance among community members, some of whom resort to mob justice rather than seeking police intervention,” he says.

Mulondo wants police personnel to increase mobile patrols in the area, which he says will scare away thieves and create calm in their communities.

On her part, the Busoga East police spokesperson, Diana Nandawula, challenged residents to desist from involving themselves in the acts of mob justice, arguing that such tendencies instead create room for increased criminality, since ring leaders of these criminal gangs are never arrested because most of them flee into hiding following the demise of their accomplices.

Nandawula further advised youth to devise alternative means of survival through involvement in modern agriculture activities, rather than involvement in criminal-related activities, which might result into their demise or long prison sentences.

