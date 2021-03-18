Two students shot dead, another critically injured in botched robbery

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two students of St Joseph`s College Layibi School in Gulu City have been killed and another critically injured in a suspected robbery at a neighboring school. The deceased students have been identified as Brian Rubangakene and Emmanuel Okeny while the injured is Kenneth Rubangakene.

According to preliminary information, security guards from Exposs Security Group shot the trio on Wednesday night while trying to access Bright Valley Girls Primary and Secondary Schools in Techo Parish, Bardege-Layibi division, about one kilometer from St Joseph`s College Layibi.

Brian Rubangakene while Emmanuel Okeny breathed his last this morning at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital. Kenneth Rubangakene sustained injuries on his legs and is admitted to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital. The victims are Senior Four candidates.

Moses Ogwang, the Community Liaison Officer-CLO at Gulu Central Police Station, says that more than ten students jumped over the wall fence of Bright Valley Girls Primary and Secondary Schools through the backyard around 9:30 pm and moved towards the school store section but they were spotted by security guards, who opened fire.

He said seven other students believed to have been part of the group have been arrested after returning to their school and are locked up at Gulu Central Police Station. The suspects are Jasper Ogenrwot, Gerald Ocakacon, Herbert Kakaum (S3), Brian Obol, Samuel Okello and Daniel Ogenrwot.

Police investigated the case vide SD 32/16/03/2021 at Gulu central police station. Michael Obwona, the Techo Parish Internal Security Officer (PISO), says that last month an unidentified person also tried to gain access into the school at night but escaped after the security guard shot at him.

Justin Eric Uma, the Holy Rosary Parish Priest condemned the action of the students and asked their colleagues to be respectful and focused on their education.

********

URN