Two SFC soldiers arrested for killing Luweero resident

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two soldiers who were allegedly hired to kill a resident of Luweero have been arrested. The two soldiers attached to the Special Forces Command-SFC at Nakasongola Cantonment, have been identified as Private Apiku Jackson and Private Olobo Sadiq.

They were allegedly hired by one Richard Ssebina alias Sekitoleko to kill his brother Musa Katinda Bisaso, 45, a resident of Tweyanze village in Katikamu sub county in Luweero district. Bisaaso was shot dead on the night of August 28, after being tricked to come out of his house by unknown callers.

Susan Namatovu the widow told URN that the assailants rang the deceased and asked him to move out of the house for a chat. But as soon as Bisaso stepped out, the assailants opened fire that ended his life. Namatovu suspected the attack is linked to an outstanding family wrangle over 2.5 acres of land which the deceased declined to sell.

The assailants were tracked through the same phone which was used to call the deceased leading to their arrest. Ssebina Sekitooleko has also been arrested.

On Saturday, the soldiers were taken to Luweero central police station to record a statement on the murder charges. They were later driven to Makindye military barracks according to Abraham Tukundane the Luweero District Police Commander.

Major Jimmy Omara, the spokesperson of the Special Forces Command told URN that once the investigations into the murder allegations are completed, the suspects will be arraigned before the General Court Martial to answer the charges.

URN