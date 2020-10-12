Two senior health officials in Masindi test positive for COVID-19.

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tension is high at Masindi Hospital as two Senior Health workers at the facility have tested Positive for COVID-19 alongside four other community members.

The results of the two were released to the district Health officials by the Health ministry on Sunday evening.

Dr Rogers Musinguzi, the Head of COVID-19 Case management team in Masindi district, told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Monday morning that currently they are arranging to transfer the two senior health officials to either Entebbe hospital or Hoima Regional Referral Hospital COVID-19 Treatment Unit for further management.

He says they have also embarked on tracing for the four other community members who tested positive alongside the two senior officials so that they can also be transferred to Hoima Regional Referral hospital for treatment.

Musinguzi has cautioned the people of Masindi to be extra careful and follow all the COVID-19 guidelines to prevent them from further acquiring the pandemic.

Thesesix more COVID-19 confirmed cases in the district bring to 17 the total number of people who have tested positive for the pandemic in the district since May this year. Others have been treated and recovered.

According to Musinguzi, the district COVID-19 Task-force is currently locked in a crisis meeting to see their next move especially at Masindi hospital where they think more Health workers could have contracted the disease.

Masindi district registered its first COVID-19 case on May 1,2020 after a police detective attached to Masindi Central police station tested positive for the pandemic during the Rapid Assessment survey conducted by the health ministry across the country.

The patient was immediately transferred to Hoima regional referral hospital COVID-19 Treatment Unit for specialized medical attention. He was discharged on June 1,2020.

In the aftermath, all the 104 police officers who were manning Masindi Central Police Station were replaced and quarantined at Masindi police barracks together with their family members.

URN