Two pupils dead in Masaka school fire

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has confirmed that two pupils of Kasaana Junior School in, Nyendo-Mukungwe division, Masaka City have died in a fire that burned down a dormitory. The incident that happened at 4:00am also left 11 pupils injured.

The dead have been identified as Aloysius Ahebwa and Malik Katende. Those critically injured include Christine Adong, a school Matron, Austin Kisembo, Jordan Ssendagire, Arnold Tumwesige, Sharid Mwanje among others.

According to school authorities, the dormitory accommodated 15 children of Top and Primary One class.

Jamada Wandera the acting Greater Masaka Police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, attributing it to a short circuit. He said that although the police Fire and Rescue team rushed to the scene to save the situation, the two pupils could not be rescued.

According to Wandera, the injured pupils were rushed to various hospitals.

Shortly after the outbreak, dozens of parents rushed to the school and insisted on takeing their children back home. However, Steven Kakeeto the Masaka City Education Officer maintained that the school management cannot afford to release the learners now.

He explained that the city education department and security have taken over the situation, and are working with the school management to verify the causalities and will inform the parents.

The latest incident brings the number of school fire cases reported in Masaka City to two in a period of one month.

Early this month, Masaka Senior Secondary School in Masaka city, also suffered a fire outbreak that burnt down the school girls’ dormitory and destroyed property worth an estimated value.

***

URN