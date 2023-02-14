Tuesday , February 14 2023
Home / NEWS / Two private security guards arrested for staging illegal roadblock

Two private security guards arrested for staging illegal roadblock

The Independent February 14, 2023 NEWS Leave a comment

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two private security guards are in police custody in Mbale city on allegations of stagging an illegal roadblock. They are Andrew Okello and Albert Omageni, from security Uganda company and residents of Nasenyi cell in Dokho ward, Mbale City Industrial division.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson says that the duo was arrested for staging an illegal roadblock on Monday night in Dokho where they impersonated traffic police and extorted money from boda boda riders, passengers, and vehicles. According to Taitika, officers from Malukhu police acted on a tip-off and picked up the suspects.

He says that police recovered a rifle and five rounds of ammunition from the suspects.

*****

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved