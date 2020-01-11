Two Priests clash over ownership of orphanage in Arua

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two Priests in Arua diocese have clashed over ownership of an orphanage.

Monsignor Kasto Adeti, the Parish Priest of Ediofe Cathedral parish and Fr. Nakari Adiga the chairman board Bishop Frederick Drandua Foundation both claim ownership of St. Kizito Orphanage Primary School.

Last week Police dispersed a meeting of the Parents and Teachers Association– PTA who had turned up for a meeting.

The meeting, called by Rev. Fr. Adiga, the chairperson of Bishop Frederik Drandua foundation, which is currently running the school, was blocked by Adeti, branding it illegal. He argued that the Parish, on whose land the school is located is responsible for convening the meeting.

St. Kizito Orphanage Primary School, St. Assumpta Health Centre III and Don Dino Orphanage Center were established by the late Bishop Frederick Drandua, on a 20 acres piece of land of Ediofe parish where he retreated to after his retirement.

Following Drandua’s death, Fr. Adiga and two other priests and some Christians registered Bishop Drandua foundation to manage the three facilities.

On Friday, the two priests clashed after the headteacher of the school Kennedy Atibuni in his report demanded that the meeting resolves on ownership of the school which he said has split management of the school.

Paul Onzubo Parents Representative Saint Kizito Orphanage PS also put further pressure on the priests to resolve ownership of the school.

However, Fr. Adiga in response said the legal ownership lies in the hands of the foundation that has since been managing the orphanage, health centre and the school.

But Monsignor Adeti read a letter from Don Dino, who he says is still alive in Italy, the donor who according to him has given him ownership of the facilities.

The rift over ownership of the school has since been taken to Arua High Court ruled that there should be mediation among the two parties.

URN