Two police officers arrested for selling gun to thugs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID has arrested two police officers attached to Jinja Road Police station for allegedly selling a firearm to thugs at Shillings 2 million. According to CID sources, Corporal – Richard Enguru and Police Constable, Andrew Opio allegedly sold the rifle to thugs barely two months ago.

The gun was used in various motor vehicle robberies where some car owners were left nursing wounds. Trouble for the suspects started after a team of detectives led by Assistant Commissioner of Police – ACP Francis Olugu was dispatched to Murchison National Park to hunt for poachers.

The team was shocked to find that the firearm that was being used in poaching belongs to Uganda Police Force. “Upon checking details of the gun, it was realized the gun was the one that was reported stolen from police officers a few months ago. Besides, CID has a number of aggravated robbery cases being investigated where the gun was used,” sources said.

The CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine, said details regarding the investigations and the suspects involved will be availed to the media on Friday. However, URN has since learnt that the suspects will be transported to CID tonight for further interrogation tomorrow.

According to the source, the suspects received Shillings 1million and were demanding a balance of one million. “The police officers were guarding Jinja Road armory. They used the chance to remove one gun and sold it. They agreed to sell it a 2 million Shillings but they were given 1 million shillings in cash. They were demanding for the balance,” CID sources said.

URN further understands that Olugu and his team recovered three more guns, one of them belonging to Uganda People’s Defence Forces- UPDF. By the time of filing this Opio and Enguru were allegedly being held at the Special Investigations Unit- SIU at Kireka.

This is not the first police officers are being arrested for selling or hiring out a firearm to criminals. In 2017, two police officers attached to Kampala Central Police Station were arrested after two guns disappeared from the armory.

URN