Two police officers arrested for receiving bribe at Busia border

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busia has arrested two of its officers for allegedly soliciting money from people entering into Uganda through the porous routes at the Busia border.

The police officers whose names are not disclosed were deployed at Marachi village, Eastern division to ensure people don’t enter into Uganda from the Kenyan side.

Last week, President Museveni ordered for the closure of all inland and mainland borders as a preventive measure against the spread of the covid-19 virus.

Paul Kalikwan, the Busia District Deputy Resident Commissioner says that the officers were soliciting 3, 000 shillings from each person crossing into the country and that by the time they arrested them they had so far picked money from over 20 people who were coming from Kenya.

Erineo Sirondo Maloba, a businessman at the border says that they saw the officers picking money from women and later allowed them to cross in Uganda which prompted them to inform the Resident District Commissioner.

Godfrey Mbulu Kawo, the LCI chairman Mugungu village in Eastern division says that they want UPDF army to control the borderlines than police officers who are corrupt and they are risking the country.

URN