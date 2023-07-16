Two people killed in Adjumani road accident

Adjumani, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people were confirmed dead and one other injured in a motor accident that happened on Saturday along the Adjumani-Awindiri road in Adjumani district.

Ignatius Dragudu, the acting police spokesperson for North West Nile region says that the accident occurred when a Toyota land cruiser vehicle with registration number 0922D collided with a motorcycle registration number UEY 961E.

“At around 0000hrs in Adjumani/Awindiri road, James Mondo was driving a motor vehicle number 0922D Toyota land cruiser (V8) gray in colour by surprise a motorcycle registration UEY 961E ridden by Vincent Anyovi Lokeca collided with the vehicle to the effect two people died on the spot”, he said.

According to Dragudu, the cause of the accident is not yet unknown but they have in their custody James Mondo, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle to help police with investigations.

“James Mondo, the driver is still helping the state in investigation in Adjumani police station in safe custody,” added Dragudu.

Police have identified the two people who died on spot as Vincent Anyovi Lokeca 36, the motorcycle rider and a resident of Mirieyi central village, Kureku parish, Ojuo sub county in Adjumani district and Charles Kangetoe Kimare 30, a Kenyan national.

Meanwhile, Asraf Sifa who was being carried on the motorcycle sustained a compound fracture on one of her legs and she is admitted at Adjumani general hospital.

Mahmud Dhoka, an eye witness says that the vehicle first knocked the boda boda cyclist who was carrying a passenger before it overturned several times. He claims the driver of the vehicle was driving under the influence of alcohol. “When we rushed to the scene to rescue the people who got in the accident, the driver of the vehicle appeared drunk as his smelling alcohol,” said Dhoka.

At the time of filling this story, the bodies of the deceased were still at Adjumani general hospital pending postmortem.

According to statistics from the North West Nile regional police traffic department, a total of 51 people died from road accidents from the month of January to May this year.

*****

URN