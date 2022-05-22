Two NUP members die in Kumi accident

Kumi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two members of the National Unity Platform- NUP Media crew have died in an accident along Kumi- Pallisa- Tirinyi road on Saturday.

The crew was traveling to Omoro district for the campaign trail ahead of the Omoro County by- election.

Those feared dead are Denis Waiswa, the former Iganda Municipality MP candidate in 2021 elections and Yakub Kiggundu from Kawempe. The duo was in the company of five others aboard a Toyota Wish car registration number UBG 604R.

The car overturned in Aterai Village, South Division in Kumi Municipality when a tyre reportedly burst, according to the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, Oscar Gregg Ageca.

“They were using the Pallisa- Kumi Road and around Aterai Bridge, the tyre of the vehicle burst causing it to overturn.We have evacuated the injured for medical attention. The vehicle has been towed to Kumi CPS,” he said on phone.

But our reporter visited Aturur Hospital Mortuary and found two victims linked to the NUP accident in Kumi. We, however, could not verify whether the deceased are same persons named by NUP in their social media posts.

“The National Unity Platform has learnt with great sadness and shock, of an accident that occurred on the road towards Kumi from Iganga, involving some of our comrades. The car was traveling to Omoro to join our campaign team. We have so far learnt that two of our comrades and leaders passed on,” the NUP Facebook post read in part.

Information on the ground indicates that the team had first attended Iganga Municipality Mayor’s wedding, Bamu Lulenzi in the morning before embarking on the journey to Omoro. The car was following NUP’s President convoy, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at Kumi Orthopedics and Ongino hospitals.

URN