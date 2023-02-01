Two men sentenced to prison over possesion of human skull

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two men in Kasese who were arrested for possessing a human skull have been sentenced to two years in jail.

On Tuesday, the Grade One Magistrate court presided over by Allan Nyakana, sentenced Raphael Bwambale, 40, and Mikidad Muhindo, 50 after they both pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of a human skull.

They were arrested from Nyamwamba West Cell in Kasese Municipality in October 2022, during a night patrol that was led by police and local area leaders following rampant cases of robbery.

Residents said that the two were habitual thugs and could have been using the skull purportedly as protection from being caught.

While sentencing the two, Nyakana said the sentence will serve as deterrent to others from humiliating the dead.

But some local leaders were unhappy with the ruling arguing that court should have gone further to establish how the two got the human skull.

Masika Zulufah, the General Secretary for Nyamwamba West, says they were unable to establish how the two got the skull and what they were using it for, which leaves fear among residents.

URN