Two killed over witchcraft allegations in Pakwach

Pakwach, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Pajalo West Village in Pakwach district are living in fear following the brutal murder of two family members over allegations of practicing witchcraft.

The deceased Santolina Aoyo, a 65-year-old woman and her elder brother Visensio Onegalith, were lynched by a mob on Friday evening. Aoyo died on the spot while her brother died on Monday at Pakwach health centre IV where he had been admitted.

According to police, the residents ganged up against the two during a clan meeting in Padei North village after the LC1 chairman of Pajalo West village Oscar Olely alleged that his wife had been bewitched by the deceased.

The Police Spokesperson for West Nile Josephine Angucia says three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder and are being detained at Pakwach police station.

Angucia has however condemned the act saying mob action is a criminal offence punishable by the law.

Meanwhile, Pakwach district chairperson Robert Omito has warned residents to stop engaging in mob action saying such actions do not lead to development in the district.

Cases of brutal murders by mob-based ‘justice’ on the suspicion of practicing witchcraft are not uncommon in the West Nile region, especially in Pakwach, Nebbi and Zombo districts.

In August 2021, two family members of Patek- Makor village in Nebbi district were hacked to death over witchcraft allegations.

Similarly, in January 2020, a 32-year-old man in Nyaravur sub-county, Nebbi district was hacked to death on allegations of bewitching a woman identified as Lillian Malonge.

*****

URN