Two survive mob in Namisindwa after sodomy allegations

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two men found together in a lodge in Namisindwa district, have survived the wrath of angry residents who accused them of engaging in sodomy. The two, Rogers Wabuya and Derrick Wamwangu, both residents of Bukiabi sub-county were rounded up by residents after being found in a lodge in Bumbo town council on Saturday.

Fred Timbwa, an eye witness, says that residents stormed the guest house on a tip-off from one of the workers. Mathew Nabiswa, a paternal uncle to Wamwangu, says that the residents stormed the guest house armed with machetes, axes, stones, bricks, and sticks to lynch the duo but they were saved by the Bumbo town council LC III Chairperson, Joseph Kamuli.

According to Kamuli, after rescuing the dou, they took Wamwangu to Magale health center III for treatment after reportedly sustaining ruptures in his rectum, while Wabuya is locked up at Bumbo police post.

John Musila, the Bubulo East constituency member of parliament has condemned the act, saying it lends credence to the proposed anti-gay bill before the parliament. This week, parliament granted leave to the Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament, Asuman Basalirwa to introduce a private member’s Bill titled the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.

The Bill seeks to prohibit any form of sexual relations between persons of the same sex and prohibit the promotion or recognition of such relations.

URN