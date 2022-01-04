Two health workers arrested over sale of COVID-19 vaccination cards

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two health workers attached to Butema Health Center II in Buhanika sub-county, Hoima district are in custody at Hoima central police station on allegations of selling COVID-19 vaccination cards to non-vaccinated people. Police picked up the unnamed suspects on Monday afternoon.

Police allege that the suspects connived with a cleaner at Butema health center identified as Ivan Bigirwa to sell COVID-19 vaccination cards to various people in Hoima city and the district. Bigirwa was arrested red-handed on Sunday afternoon while selling the cards at Hoima Boma grounds in Hoima city.

Police whisked him to Hoima city central police station where he is locked up. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that police summoned the two health workers to record statements on how the cleaner secured stamped COVID-19 vaccination cards from the health facility without their consent.

According to Hakiza, preliminary police investigations indicate that the health workers connived with the cleaner to sell the cards at between Shillings 50,000 and 100,000 each. Hakiza says they are currently hunting for other staff attached to the same health facility who were summoned to record statements in vain.

According to Hakiza, they are also investigating several staff at Hoima Regional Referral hospital believed to be part of the racket.