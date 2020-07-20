Two health ministry officials perish in Kapchorwa road accident

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two officials from the ministry of health have died following an accident that happened in Kapchorwa on Sunday evening.

The accident involving a land cruiser Reg No.UAM 049/E occurred at Towei hill, in Kongowo Village, Kongowo Parish, Kapsinda Sub-county, Kapchorwa District along Mbale Kapchorwa road.

Police said two members died on the spot, while another got injured and is hospitalized at Kapchorwa general hospital. The vehicle was designated by the ministry of health to distribute mosquito nets.

According to Sippi Police, the vehicle which had three occupants was traveling from Bukwo district and heading to Mbale. The deceased were identified as Isaac Mukisa, a resident of Kitangaya sub-county in Jinja district and the driver Noah Treva. Ronald Muhumuza is admitted in hospital.

Fred Mark Chesang, the Sippi Region Police spokesperson confirmed that the vehicle overturned after one of its tyres went off. He said the causalities were rushed to hospital but the two died on arrival.

This is just one of the many accidents that have occurred on a stretch that is less than a kilometer as you slope from Sipi town council towards Kapsinda Sub-county. In 2018, a bus from Kiryandongo district lost control and over 20 people died.

URN