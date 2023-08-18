Two drunk teachers disrupt P7 mock examinations

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Agago Police have apprehended two intoxicated teachers from Ladere Primary School for causing disruptions during Primary Seven mock examinations. The teachers, Joseph Odoch and Denis Obonyo, who hold positions across different primary levels, were taken into custody on Thursday morning at the directive of the head teacher, Charles Obwoch.

Obwoch explained that on Wednesday he cautioned the teachers and obtained their pledges to abstain from alcohol. However, on Thursday morning, both teachers reported to school under the influence of alcohol. Their behavior included snatching examination scripts from learners, divulging answers aloud, and using explicit language in the presence of learners.

A concerned parent, John Ocaya, highlighted the teachers’ notoriety for using inappropriate language in the community. He criticized their conduct as a disgrace to their profession. Ocaya noted that local businesses had collectively decided not to sell alcohol to these teachers due to their behavior, yet they circumvented the restriction by having others purchase alcohol on their behalf from elsewhere.

Luka Okidi, the chairperson of the School Management Committee, expressed serious concern about the teachers’ disruptive actions. He confirmed that the matter had been reported to the district education officer. Okidi argued that the teachers should be held accountable according to the law, given their repeated absenteeism, negative influence on students, and overall disregard for their responsibilities.

The teachers were taken to Patongo Police Station, where a case was registered under SD 16/17/18/2023. However, the District Police Commander of Agago, ASP Brian Ampaire, revealed that the teachers were later released after receiving a caution.

Ladere Primary School, situated in Lira Palwo Sub-County, is a government-aided institution with an enrollment of 620 pupils. The school’s recent performance in the Primary Leaving Examinations showed room for improvement, as none of the 78 candidates received a first grade.

URN