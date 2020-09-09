Two drugs dealers arrested at Entebbe airport

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Aviation police at Entebbe International Airport has arrested two drug dealers who were shipping drugs to Cameroon and India.

Sources at the airport reveal that National Aviation Services Uganda at Entebbe International Airport received cargo for export from one Mugabi Azaria of Sky Net Worldwide Express Courier Company, under Master Airways.

However, in the process of screening, police anti-narcotics officers intercepted two packages each containing cream powdered substances suspected to be narcotic drugs concealed in their false bottoms. The shippers for the packages were identified as Nannono Lydia and Nakawooya Juliet according to the documents.

Mugabi was tasked to produce the shippers and consequently led police to Nannono who upon interrogation revealed that the package was given to her by a Nigerian national Okafor Osita Rufus, a resident of Kitende in Wakiso district.

Nannono led aviation police to the home of Okafor Osita and he was arrested. The shipment which was being shipped by Nannono to Cameroon was found to contain about 306 grams of a cream granular substance suspected to be heroin, according to preliminary tests conducted.

The other suspect who was shipping a package to India is now on the run. The package was containing four smaller boxes each containing cream powdered substance suspected to be heroin concealed in the false bottom of boxes with a gross weight of 525 grams.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that a search has been conducted at Okafor’s house where police recovered 10 packages of suspected methamphetamine, 485 tablets of suspected ecstasy drugs, 23 small sachets of suspected methamphetamine, one pallet of suspected methamphetamine, some tablets mixed with powder substance suspected to be ecstasy and several other mixtures of powdered substance.

In the same house, police retrieved USD 9,500, 98,000 Uganda Shillings, 700 Naira, 8,360, Indian Rupees, three passports all in the names of OKafor Osita Rufus, and another passport in the names of Ejike Jamal Lucky.

“The two suspects in our custody are Nannono Lydia and Okafor. They are being detained at Aviation Police in Entebbe on charges of being in possession of narcotics and trafficking in narcotics, they are likely to appear in court this week. Onyango said “

Records at the Anti-Narcotics Unit at Criminal Investigations Directorate CID show that 7,328 people were arrested in the last two years for illegally buying, selling, and smoking of intoxicating drugs.

URN