Two dead, 5 injured as truck rams into houses in Kanungu

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people have died while five others were injured after a truck rammed into three houses in Nyamirama sub-county, Kanungu District.

The accident happened at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday at Kanibaizo trading center along the Rukungiri-Kihihi road. The truck belongs to the China Henan Construction Company (CHICO), a company tarmacking the Rukungiri-Kihihi-Kanungu road.

Rudovico Tumuranze, an eye witness said that the truck was transporting murram from the quarry in Nyamirama to Ntungwa Bridge. He adds that the unidentified driver of the truck that was overspeeding hit a hump and lost control, ramming into nearby three houses.

He says that the driver of the truck and a child who was the inside the house all died on the spot while five other people who were sleeping in the houses sustained injuries. He suspects that the driver could have fallen asleep while driving.

Local leaders in Kanungu District have always accused CHICO drivers of speeding, failing to observe traffic rules, and driving trucks in DMC.

URN