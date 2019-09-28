Two day traffic diversion at Namugongo-Seeta road as NWSC works

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) will today and tomorrow start excavation and laying of water pipes across Namugongo-Seeta Road at Kanisa Ya Kristo. Some sections of Namugongo-Seeta Road shall be closed to traffic which shall be diverted to alternative routes.

In a statement, NWSC said the excavations are to enable them to lay The Katosi-Kampala Drinking Water Transmission Mains to supply drinking water to the increasing population of the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The new plant when completed will add over 160 million litres of water per day to Kampala service area and cater for the growing demands for clean water in Kampala Metropolitan upto the year 2040.

“NWSC has accordingly contracted Sogea Satom to implement the project which involves excavation and laying of water pipes across Namugongo-Seeta Road at Kanisa Ya Kristo, from Saturday 28th to Sunday 29th September 2019,” NWSC said in their statement.

They said the excavation works shall be done in three phases to allow proper traffic management and minimize traffic disruptions.

“Normal time of work shall be at night. It will take two nights to install the pipes and backfill the road to make it passable. Permanent reinstatement of the road pavement shall be completed within nine working days after the works,” NWSC said.

During the actual excavation works across the road, traffic coming in from Ssonde shall be diverted to Bbutto Road while that from Seeta shall be diverted to Jinja Road.

Traffic coming from Kyaliwajjala shall be diverted to Kireka-Namugongo Road and Ssemambo Road, adjacent to Namugongo Catholic Martyrs Shrine.