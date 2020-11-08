Two clinics in Kabale closed after admitting Covid-19 patients

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health authorities in Kabale district have today closed two clinics for admitting COVID-19 victims.

The closed clinics are Mwesigye health care clinic and Medicus healthcare, all located in Central division Kabale municipality.

A source told Uganda Radio Network -URN that the affected clinics each admitted patients with malaria-like symptoms last week. However, in the process of treatment, the patients failed to respond to medicine. The patients were later referred to Kabale regional referral hospital where COVID-19 samples were collected from them. When results returned positive, health workers from the health centres were also subjected to tests.

A health worker on the COVID-19 taskforce told our reporter on Saturday that authorities have ordered for the closure of the health facilities after two of the health workers attached to Mwesigye health care clinic tested positive. He says that the two health workers are isolated at Kabale regional referral hospital.

When contacted, Alfred Besigensi, Kabale District Health Officer said that the facilities did not intentionally admit COVID-19 victims because they had no physical symptoms at first.

Besigensi says that all the staff of the affected health facilities have been put under quarantine as the process of testing them continues. He also says that the facilities will be allowed to resume operations after thorough disinfection is done.

According to Besigensi, 35 people all residents of Kabale municipality, Kabale district staff and health workers are currently isolated at Kabale regional referral hospital.

On Friday, Kabale district headquarters were also temporarily closed to pave way for disinfection after it emerged that six district officials tested positive for COVID-19.

URN