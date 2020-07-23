Two charged for assaulting traffic police officers on duty

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police at Lira central police station have charged two men on allegations of assaulting two traffic police officers.

The two reportedly beat up the traffic officers Emmanuel Tumuhibise and Thomas Kamusiime who were carrying out their duties on Saturday in Ngetta along Kigtum-Lira road.

The suspects are; Geoffrey Owiny alias Solomon Odoch, 30 years and Victor Omodo all residents of Olero village, Anyangapuch parish, Ngetta sub-county in Lira district.

On July 18th, 2020 at around 10:00am, the two men who were on a motor bike from Ngetta sub county heading towards Lira town were stopped by the traffic officers who were implementing the presidential directives on boda-boda not to carry passengers. The suspects picked up a fight with the officers after they had been stopped.

The incident was recorded on camera by a passerby who later uploaded it up on social media drawing criticism from many users.

The group is also charged with common assault and obstruction of a police officer in the execution of duty contrary to section 238(b) of the Penal Code Act.

Michael Odongo, the North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson said one of the suspects; the passenger was arrested on the same day when the incident occurred but his friend Geoffrey Owiny, the motor-bike owner who was on the run handed himself to police yesterday.

“It’s true we have charged the two for assaulting the police officers on duty and the file has already been taken to state for legal advice so that the police officers get justice as investigations continue,” said Odongo.

A case file has been opened under CRB N0 624 of Lira Central Police Station.

******

URN