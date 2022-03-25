Two arrested in Busia with assortment of weapons

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busia district have arrested two people suspected to be armed robbers.

The suspects have been identified as Edrine Sifuna and Musana Walusimbi, both residents of Busia municipality. They were arrested on Thursday evening in an operation conducted by the Flying Squad and Field Force Unit-FFU police personnel in Sofia village, Eastern division.

The suspects are accused of being in possession of a gun, two pangas and six knives that they allegedly use to terrorize residents by stealing their properties in the area.

Timothy Pido, the officer in charge Crime Investigation Department- CID attached at Busia central police station says that police have registered over 10 cases of aggravated robbery in the last month, compared to last year when they could register less than 6 cases in a month.

Police were notified by vigilant residents and managed to arrest two suspects while two others are on the run.

Pido says that police have also identified hotspot areas like Katanga, Nangwe and Sofia all in Busia municipality which are being used by robbers as a haven.

The arrested suspects will be paraded before court and charged with the two cases of illegal possession of dangerous weapons and aggravated robbery in relation to the reported cases last month in case they are found guilty.

The CID officer appealed to residents to join hands with police in the fight against the increasing cases of robbery in the area.

Michael Mugeni, a resident in Sofia village says that they became suspicious when they saw the unknown men armed on Thursday night moving in their village.

James Muroni appealed to the police to do routine patrolling in the area.

The suspects are still in police cells at Busia central police station as police investigate the matter.

****

URN