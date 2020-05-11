Two arrested for bribing police officer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kajjansi police are holding two men accused of attempting to bribe a police officer on duty.

Richard Walugembe and Remogio Baale were arrested on Sunday when they tried to bribe an investigating officer attached to Kajansi police station who was investigating their involvement in robbing members of the public using motor vehicle registration number UAT 924D.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire says the suspects tried to bribe the officer to release the vehicle which was impounded as an exhibit.

He says the suspects were caught red-handed handing over the bribe to the police officer who had already alerted his superiors.

This isn’t the first time suspects are being arrested for trying to bribe a police officer on duty. Last year, a man was arrested in Buikwe for allegedly trying to bribe the OC CID with Shs 200,000 to release a murder suspect.

URN