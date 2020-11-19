Two armed thugs rob UGX 200M from Kisaasi apartment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are hunting for two armed thugs behind the robbery at Midland complex apartment in Kanisa zone in Kisaasi in Kawempe Division in Kampala in the wee hours of Wednesday morning where they made off with more than Shillings 200 million.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says the armed thugs stormed the complex armed with a pistol and knives and raided people’s apartments.

The victims told detectives from Kira road police division that the thugs put everyone down and tied them before they started searching one room after another.

The thugs reportedly robbed up to Shillings 200 million collected different tenants, more than 11 mobile phones and unspecified household items. Police were notified late after the thugs had already left.

Onyango told URN on Wednesday evening that they had commenced a manhunt for the thugs.

Over the weekend, another group of thugs raided some apartments in Kigoowa village near East High school in Kawempe Division in Kampala.

However, one of the thugs was gunned down by officers from Tuba police post in the botched robbery.

*****

URN