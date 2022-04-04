Twins arrested over murder of their brother

Bukwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two minors are in police custody in Bukwo district accused of killing their sibling. The 13-year-old twin brothers are residents of Kamanyo village, Titim parish, Chekwasta sub-county and primary 4 pupils at Kapsekek primary school.

Nicholas Emangat, the Bukwo District Police Commander says that the suspects assaulted their seven year old brother to death while grazing cattle in Mt. Elgon park over the weekend. According to Emangat, they are still investigating the root cause of the incident.

“We are trying to establish what went wrong so that we can prepare and charge the suspects,” he said. The family head, Kabai Kamasanga, says that his children have been playing and eating together and wondered what could have gone wrong resulting in the death of their sibling.

“Am speechless, these are all our children and we don’t know what to do,” he said. The autopsy report issued by Bukwo hospital shows that the deceased succumbed to over bleeding. Samuel Hashaka Mpimbaza, the Bukwo Resident District Commissioner has appealed for calm to allow the police to conduct thorough investigations into the matter.

Police handed over the deceased to the family for burial.

URN