Twenty arrested over illegal fishing at Kasenyi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Since the suspension of the UPDF operations against illegal fishing methods, many unscrupulous fishermen have taken advantage and resumed the harmful practices that were decimating the young fish in the country’s water bodies.

The UPDF marine spokesperson Captain Favorite Rugumayo told URN that many fishermen have resumed the use of illegal methods to catch young fish.

Over 20 fishermen have now been arrested in two days of security operations conducted on 11th and 12th February 2021 by Marine police.

The operations were conducted at landing sites of Kasenyi and Bugonga and those arrested are still held at Entebbe central police station as they wait to be taken to court and charged.

Captain Rugumayo said the illegal fishing acts include the use of mono filaments, undersized fishing nets, unregulated hooks and the use of poison.

Yero Muhoozi, the Director of Civil Military Cooperation in the Marine Forces told URN that soldiers will cooperate with other fishermen at all landing sites to ensure that they reduce illegal acts on the lake.

President Yoweri Museveni through the Chief of Staff of the Land forces Maj. Gen Leopold Kyanda suspended the UPDF operations on Lake Victoria against illegal fishing pending review.

******

URN