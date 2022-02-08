Twelve Makerere University students suspended over demonstration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twelve Makerere University students have been suspended for protesting against online lectures.

The suspended students include; David Mugisha, Francis Xavier Asiimwe, Mathew Matovu, Manful Abenaitwe, a student of Bachelor of Commerce External, Iddi Mutyaba, and Aloysius Nuwagaba.

The other students are; Philemon Ayebazibwe, Fatuma Nakanwagi, Wycliffe Turyahabwe, Enock Kato, and Joseph Mukisa.

On Monday, more than 50 students demonstrated against the continued online lectures and demanded full reopening of the institution. Only first-year students are physically at the campus, while the rest are expected to study online for the first 5 weeks.

According to Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the students are accused of vandalizing university property, disrupting teaching and learning, inciting violence and physical assault.

“Because of your involvement in the above offensive acts and in order to ensure safety and security of our new students, the University and property, I hereby suspend you from Makerere University with immediate effect. You will be invited to appear before the Students Disciplinary Committee for interaction regarding the matter on a date to be communicated in due course.”

David Mugisha, one of the suspended students noted that the actions of the Vice-Chancellor are unfair because he was not involved in the demonstration.

Their lawyer Henry Byansi says that the suspension is illegal since the students were not subjected to any disciplinary proceedings.

Shamim Nambassa, the Guild President noted that the leadership was going to engage the university management to recall the letters.

On Monday, Nawangwe also suspended two students for vandalism and harassing first-year students.

*****

URN