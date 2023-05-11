Thursday , May 11 2023
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / WORLD / Turkish presidential candidate withdraws from elections days before vote

Turkish presidential candidate withdraws from elections days before vote

The Independent May 11, 2023 WORLD Leave a comment

Turkey’s Erdogan has one opponent less

Ankara, Turkey | Xinhua | Muharrem Ince, leader of the Homeland Party and one of four contesting presidential candidates for the May 14 elections of Türkiye, withdrew on Thursday from the presidential elections.

“I am withdrawing from the race. I do it for my country,” Ince said at a press conference and complained about a “slander campaign” against him, including allegations of sex tape and bribe.

Alongside incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ince was one of the four candidates in the presidential elections, which also include Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Sinan Ogan.

Ince was a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and ran for the 2018 presidential elections. He founded Homeland Party in 2022, suggesting that the CHP did not lend enough support for his camping in the 2018 elections.

Ince’s withdrawal is likely to boost support for other opposition candidates, said political analysts. ■

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved