Turinawe, two others expelled from FDC for contesting as independents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC has expelled three party members for running as independents. The affected are Ingrid Turinawe Kamateneti, the party’s the National Political Mobilizer, Darius Tweyambe and Winnie Babihuga.

The trio decided to go independent after losing the party primaries that were held at Rukungiri Municipal stadium in August this year. Turinawe lost the primary elections for the Rukunguri municipality parliamentary seat to Dr. Warren Nuwagaba Tumwiine.

Babihuga lost to Betty Bamukwasa Muzanira in the primaries for the woman MP seat while Tweyambe lost to Charles Makuru in the primaries for the LC V chairperson. They rejected the poll results citing irregularities. Turinawe argued that Nuwagaba bribed voters with between Shillings 400,000 and 500,000 to influence the poll results.

Tweyambe petitioned the party’s tribunal accusing Makuru of bribing voters but his petition was quashed. He accused the tribal members of taking a decision without interfacing with the parties involved.

As a result, the FDC Secretary-General, Nathan Nandala Mafabi wrote on December 7th, 2020 expelling the trio for contravening article 12(d) of the FDC party constitution, which clears states that if a member joins another party or in an election stands as an independent they cease to be a member of FDC.

The letter also warns other party members against supporting independent candidates, saying they risk dismissal from the party. Virginia Kyarugahe, the Rukungiri District FDC Chairperson confirmed the expulsion of the three-party members in an interview with URN.

Efforts to get a comment from Turinawe, Tweyambe and Babihuga were futile as their known mobile cellphone numbers were switched off.

URN