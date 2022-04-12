Tunisian president vows to end “exceptional phase” after dissolving parliament

Tunis, Tunisia | Xinhua | Tunisian President Kais Saied pledged to put an end to the country’s “current exceptional phase” when meeting with visiting European Parliament members on Monday, days after he issued a decree to dissolve the country’s parliament.

During the meeting, Saied said he would work to complete the stages he announced previously, in particular holding a referendum on July 25, and parliamentary elections on Dec. 17, according to a statement released by the Tunisian presidency.

“These legislative elections will be free, transparent and fair and under the full supervision of the Independent High Authority for Elections,” Saied said.

According to the statement, the Tunisian president expressed his unconditional attachment to the protection of the unity of his country and the continuity of the functioning of state institutions.

After dissolving the parliament on March 30, Saied announced that voting in Tunisia’s legislative elections will be organized in two rounds, and people will vote for individuals rather than for lists as in previous elections.

