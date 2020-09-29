Tunisian president meets with visiting Algerian FM, cooperation discussed

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Tunisian President Kais Saied received on Monday visiting Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum, said a statement released by the presidency.

“During the meeting, the head of state pledged to further develop the relations between the two countries to reach the expected level,” said the statement.

Saied also insisted on the need to identify new mechanisms in order to boost cooperation in the service of the “two brotherly peoples.”

For his part, the Algerian minister highlighted the stong relations that unite the two countries, reaffirming his country’s will to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The two officials also discussed the latest developments in Libya.

“It was agreed that the solution to the Libyan crisis should be based on the agreement of all its factions away from any foreign interference in order to preserve the security, unity and sovereignty of Libya,” said the presidency.

XINHUA