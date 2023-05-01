Tumwebaze calls for more extension work as Uganda celebrates World Veterinary Day

Amolatar, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers play a crucial role in the disease control chain and need to be fully empowered and supported to get more knowledge, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) Frank Tumbwebaze has said.

In his World Veterinary Day 2023 message, MAAIF minister Tumwebaze recognised the tireless efforts of veterinarians globally. “I congratulate all the veterinary proffessionals and practioners including farmers on celebrating the World Veterinary Day,” he said, as Ugandan veteranians assembled in Amolatar, northern Uganda.

He stressed the important role farmers play in the disease control chain and the need for veterinary doctors to intensify extension field work that can help transfer knowledge to them.

Woman Member of Parliament Amolata Dr. Agnes Atim Apea, who was the chief guest at the World Veterinary Day celebrations hosted by the Northern Uganda Veterinary Association (NUVA), said she will lobby parliament to ensure vet doctors get funding to especially do extension work in the field.

“Why would you employ a Veterinary doctor, give him a salary and not give him resources to do his work?” she asked at the celebrations at Boma grounds.

The World Veterinary Day is celebrated worldwide every last Saturday of April. Since 2008, the national veterinary association, the Uganda Veterinary Association, has partnered with UN agencies; government ministries and agencies; the private sector and NGOs to organize week-long community development activities that culminates into the national celebration day at the end of the week.

Week-long activities to mark World Veterinary Day sees Vet Doctors offer a list of veterinary services that inlcude veterinary training , farmer training , diagnosis, treatment , vaccinations, zoonotic disease control, animal products inspections , animal breeding, animal feeding, surveillance and policy formulations.

Ministry of Agriculture Animal industry and Fisheries through the Commissioner Animal health provided UVA 20,000 doses of Lumpy skin disease Vaccine for cattle, 10,000 doses of PPR vaccine for Goats and 5,000 doses for Rabies for the week-long activities.

The World Veterinary Day 2023 was celebrated under the theme ” Promoting Diversity, Equity and Veterinary Profession” with a sub theme “The Veterinarian’s role in national socio-economic transformation.”

Dr. Anna Rose Okurut Ademun Commissioner Animal Health led hundreds of doctors under the Uganda Veterinary Assocation who travelled to Amolatar from across the country.

Vet sector marginalised

Uganda Veterinary Association president Dr Daniel Kasibule bemoaned the focus on crops by government and the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, at the expense of the animal and fisheries sectors.

He noted that since the ministries were merged, government funding for the animal sector continues to dwindle, which affects surveillance and timely response to outbreaks.

The Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) is an umbrella Organization of over 1,223 members with a mission of promoting professionalism, welfare and interests of members to foster better livestock service delivery.

Kasibule asked for reinstatement of the Ministry of Animal resources and Fisheries as a strategy to revamp Veterinary services.

“There is insufficient funding for animal industry and veterinary affairs right from the ministry to local government level. This is evidenced by the fact that all vaccines against priority animal and zoonotic diseases are imported, there are no regional vaccine banks nor quality assurance and standardization facilities. We have inadequate district level vaccine storage facilities and field based cold chain equipment plus dilapidated veterinary offices across districts,” he said.

The UVA president warned that lack of commensurate pay to veterinarians will also affect the perfomance of the animal industry sector.

“The pay increment for scientists in other fields excluding veterinarians has led to the discomfort of veterinarians and is resulting in the extensive migration of more competent veterinarians. The President of Uganda has always pronounced increment of pay to medical workers without any consideration for veterinary counterparts who are carrying a heavier load than any other ordinary scientists. ” (Click to read full speech – Dr Kasibule speech 2023 amolatar)

Vice President Dr. Nabadda Sitenda Madrine thanked all attendees led by Amolator Chairperson LCV who also recieved AI kit from NAGRC & DB on behalf of the district, Chief Adminstrative Officer, Farmers and Veterinarians from across the Country.

“We also thank all our partners for the great support that enabled us to carry out different activities done in the long week of activities. Finally, I give a round of applause to the organising committee for this great milestone.” In a press briefing earlier in the week, Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) president Dr Daniel Kasibule called on government to strengthen laws that ensure those masquerading as doctors are weeded out, fake drugs do not get on the market and animals are handled professionally as it affects the quality of food consumed eventually.

Kasibule stressed that the veterinary profession occupies a centre stage in the national economy. Vet services are needed for tourism, agriculture, trade, culture, finance, public health, recreation, security, sustainability and leadership sectors.

He said veteranian’s role in the success of the Parish Development Model (PDM) that government is rolling out in the country, will be crucial.

*****

