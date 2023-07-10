Tumusiime hits ace as Case Medcare wins Kamuntu Memorial Golf tourney

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Peter Tumusiime spiced up the Henry Kamuntu Memorial Golf tournament on Saturday at the Uganda Golf Club by hitting an ace on Hole 11.

“It’s a remarkable feat that I have achieved on this course the first time I have done it,” Tumusiime stated. “It’s sheer luck that such things happen on the course like this am happy about this.”

The Uganda Golf Club member, used a 7 iron using a Titleist ball 2 and was witnessed by Peter Obong, Edrae Kagombe and Israel Arinaitwe.

The tournament was held to remember the life of Golfer Henry Kamuntu, who was friend to many golfers in the fraternity.

Case Medcare won the overall winners category with a total of 112 points, the team comprised of Katy Kabenge, 37, Vincent Asiimwe, 38, Fred Kimbugwe, 33, Martha Babirye, 37.

Stanbic Bank Team 2 was runner up with 110 points it had Charles Mubiru 37, Brian Manyindo 35, Samuel Bulenzi 38, Moses Mukiibi 34.

Crown Beverages finished third with 109 points it was made up of Paddy Muramiirah 35, John Karionji 41, Yunus Baale 33, Bernard Katehangwa 32.

The individual Men’s winner was Jae Hong Suh 40 points on count back while the Ladies winner was Diana Nabukenya 38 points on count back.

The other co sponsors of the tournament where Absa Bank, Liquid Telecom, Aquafina and several other companies.