Tumukunde vows to end Museveni rule

Bukwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate, General Henry Tumukunde has vowed to bring an end to the 35-year rule of President Yoweri Museveni.

Tumukunde has told voters in Bukwo, Kween and Kapchorwa district that he is going to ensure that Museveni doesn’t extend his term office for another five years.

According to Tumukunde, no amount of threats will stop him from achieving his goal because he is the commander and engineer of security.

Tumukunde asked the people of Sebei region to vote out Museveni if they want a change in their wellbeing and advised them against scattering their votes amongst the 11 presidential candidates because they will end up losing.

He says the incumbent president has failed to settle the grievances of the Benet community, who were evicted from the Mt. Elgon National Park and will never do it.

Tumukunde also pledged to stop the brutal killings of Benet people by Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA rangers and other threats once voted into power.

He said he will also have a special budget and hospitals constructed in areas with a bad terrain to take services closer to the community.

********

URN