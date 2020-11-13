Tumukunde rallies Ugandans to vote

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate, Gen. Henry Tumukunde has rallied Ugandans to turn up in big numbers and cast their vote.

Tumukunde who was campaigning in Ntungamo, Rwampara and Isingiro districts on Thursday said that next year’s general elections are important which all citizens should participate in.

Tumukunde also tasked the youth to turn up in big numbers and vote for what has not been solved for the last 35 years.

Tumukunde after campaigning in Ntungamo made stopovers in trading centers in Rwamapara district.

Tumukunde who started his Ankole region campaign tour in Ntungamo district arrived at 2:00 pm from Rubaare town council where he also spoke to his supporters along the road and later proceeded to meet his supporters but was disrupted by rain that lasted two hours and also cut short his procession within the town.

Tumukunde who spoke for 10 minutes at every stopover said he was blocked from campaigning in Kisoro because he had arrived late in Kabale and couldn’t proceed to Kisoro as per the campaign schedule released by the Electoral Commission.

“I failed to make it to Kisoro district on the day I was supposed to be there because I delayed in Rukungiri and Kanungu districts, so I don’t want to miss again campaigning in Isingiro because I also have Rwampara on schedule today,” he said.

From Ntungamo, Tumukunde made stopovers at Itojo, Nyamukana, Ndeija and Nyeihanga, where police from Rwampara stopped him from campaigning along the road.

In Rwampara, Tumukunde’s rally flopped after police blocked his supporters from accessing the planned campaign venue at Kinoni playground, Kinoni town council.

URN