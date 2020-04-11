Trust Security director arrested over vehicle movement stickers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Benia Atekunkwasa, the director Trust Security Limited is in trouble for allegedly forging and selling vehicle movement stickers.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists at the government owned Uganda Media Center on Saturday that Atekunkwasa was arrested on Friday night and taken to Jinja road police station.

The vehicle movement stickers were produced after President Yoweri Museveni banned both the public and private transport in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The permits were only issued to essential personnel including media houses and health service providers among others. Enanga has urged members of the public to abide by the presidential directives.

He also called upon those operating vehicles with stickers to abide by the Health Ministry guidelines.

Vehicles without stickers can only move if they are attending to a health emergency and have the permission of the Resident District Commissioner of their area.

The Uganda People’s Defense Force- UPDF Spokesperson Brig. Richard Karemire says they are concerned about the increasing number of vehicles on the road that don’t have stickers.

Today marks the 12th day since Museveni announced a 14day’s suspension of private transport and instituted a curfew running from 7pm to 6:30 am.

URN